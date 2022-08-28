‘Forever affected by these losses’: Carroll County set to observe overdose awareness day

On Wednesday, Carroll County will officially mark International Overdose Awareness Day with activities aimed at boosting awareness about lives lost and local residents affected by substance abuse.

International Overdose Awareness Day was initiated in 2001 to expand awareness, honor individuals lost to overdose and acknowledge the grief of those left behind. It is an opportunity to grieve and honor loved ones, according to the staff at the Carroll County Health Department.

Representatives from the department spoke Thursday at the Board of Carroll County Commissioners meeting about what that office is doing to educate, remove stigma and support those who are struggling with their own substance use, in order to prevent overdose in the county.

The health department will post a display of purple flags on the hill outside its offices in Westminster to signify each loss of life in Carroll County attributed to drug overdose.

According to the Carroll County Health Department, through July, there have been 32 deaths in the county attributed to overdose this year and 386 nonfatal overdoses. In 2021, 60 Carroll County residents died due to overdose, and “countless others have been forever affected by these losses,” according to Commissioner Eric Bouchat of Woodbine.

Bouchat gave an emotional reading of a county proclamation Thursday, dedicating Wednesday to memorialize those affected by overdose.

“I think most people know that I lost a daughter to opioids five years ago, so it is with great honor that I read this,” Bouchat said.

“People affected by overdose are sons and daughters, they are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, they are friends and loved ones. They are deserving of our compassion and support,” Bouchat continued, reading from the prepared proclamation. “We resolve to play our part in reducing the impact of overdose in our community.”

Bouchat’s daughter, Tawni Bouchat, died of a fentanyl overdose in 2017, which “threw me into a depression, it threw me into alcoholism, so I always advise people out there when you’ve suffered a loss of someone very close you are extremely vulnerable to become an addict yourself. Mental health is the foundation of so much in addiction and it’s important for us all to be aware of that.”

Bouchat said he has been alcohol-free since 2018 and he encouraged the community to “be there for the support and help” that others need when they are going through a loss. “A casual drinking habit for someone can get quickly out of control when you’re suffering from depression,” he said.

Andy Owen, a Maryland Department of Health spokesman, said in December that the rate of fatal overdoses has stabilized in the state since 2020, and the rate of increase remains significantly lower than the national average. Maryland has a comprehensive strategy in place to respond to the crisis, he said, which includes state-sponsored town halls, targeted naloxone distribution, data analysis, peer support programs and school prevention initiatives.

In December 2021, the health department alerted the community to multiple suspected opioid overdose incidents, blaming fentanyl and other similar chemicals that may be added to cocaine or heroin for the spike in overdose events. Counterfeit anxiety and pain pills, such as oxycodone, Percocet or Xanax may also be laced with fentanyl, which is very potent and increases the risk of overdose and death, according to the health department.

On Thursday, the health department said its goal in observing the day in Carroll County is to take action and partner with other agencies to reduce further overdose losses here. The agency is looking for new ways to increase distribution of naloxone, which it calls “one of the greatest tools that we have against losing people to overdose.”

The health department recently partnered with the Westminster Police Department, whose patrol officers now carry naloxone leave behind kits, which they leave with individuals after responding to an overdose call.

Emergency medical service workers countywide also have the kits and provide on-demand trainings on how to use naloxone.

Rebecca Brigny, a certified peer support specialist at the health department, spoke at the commissioners meeting, saying she is in recovery herself after getting clean in 2016. She now works with other people struggling with substance use disorder in the county.

“I have had a significant amount of overdose loss; I’ve lost many friends and family members. It’s important we recognize all those that we’ve lost. Even if it’s just a minute to recognize how many people overdose touches,” Brigny said. “I have been to so many funerals. I work with the reality of losing people every day.”

Jermaine Thornton also works with the health department as a peer support specialist and says he is in long-term recovery from drugs and alcohol.

“For me, being a person in long-term recovery, I try to be that example that shows there’s a way up and a way out,” Thornton said. “At a point in my life I was a problem to the community but now I want to be a solution for this community and help out and do what needs to be done.”

Rothstein thanked those who spoke at the meeting, calling overdose issues in Carroll “a fight and we are all in it.”

Dr. Robert Wack, deputy health officer at the health department, said overdose is “the classic public health problem, it touches every segment of our community and creates a significant health and safety burden to the entire community.

“We are so proud of these guys and what they get done — they are so effective in trying to make a dent in this very big, complicated problem, not just through their selfless dedication but also through collaborations in the community,” Wack said of the health department’s peer support staff.

Carroll residents can call the Carroll County Health Department Bureau of Prevention Wellness and Recovery at 410-876-4449 or visit howtoadministernaloxone.maryland.gov to learn more about naloxone or visit cchd.maryland.gov to support those with mental health and substance abuse issues.