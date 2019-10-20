“I have represented people who had tried to go in alone and just got so beaten down by that process but once they have representation, they get to be heard, they actually get to participate. When you don’t have representation, a lot of times you don’t really get to participate," said Barnes, of Westminster-based Hill, Barnes and McInerney LLC. “The only way you can give true access to justice is to provide representation in that court process, that’s the difference. That way it is so critically important that every attorney participate in some level because not everybody can do that, just lawyers can do that.”