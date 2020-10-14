‘Airbnb of parking’ launching in Westminster, offering private spaces to rent

Prked, a mobile app that allows people to rent private parking spaces to others, has launched in Westminster.
The mobile app, which has become prominent just in the Miami area thus far, according to Dylan Fay, Prked founder and CEO, claims it will make parking less expensive and more available. Prked will start its marketing efforts in Westminster later in October or in early November, Fay said.
The app, which Fay called the “Airbnb of parking,” says it allows those renting out parking spots to make money, while cutting prices for consumers on parking due to its “competitive marketplace,” Prked wrote in a release. Prked also argues it reduces car emissions by cutting the amount of time driving in search of a parking spot.
“Needing to park is often a result of partaking in life experiences that are commonly enjoyable such as attending a sports game, attending a concert, or visiting the city," the company said in a release. "However, parking often takes away from these experiences due to the inconvenience, high prices, and uncertainty that often results. That is why at Prked, our mission is to transform parking into part of the experience instead of a hindrance by providing a more convenient, affordable, and safe parking solution.”
Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick said that he sometimes hears complaints about parking, but that the only place where parking is a “legitimate issue in the city” is in the West Main Street area around the Carroll County Arts Council and RockSalt Grille.
“When things are popping at both of those places, it can get a little bit iffy, but you usually don’t have to walk too far,” Dominick said. “Prked could help with that.”
Issues with parking depend on how long people are “willing and used to” walking to their destination, Dominick said. Some don’t mind walking a block, while some want to park right in front of the door they’re going in, he said.
“It depends on where people are at with that,” Dominick said. “We don’t have any places with terrible parking issues. We do have some areas that can get a little tough when there’s a lot of stuff going on.”
Dominick said he didn’t know Prked was expanding to Westminster, but said that such a move isn’t something that would need to be approved, to his knowledge.