(Left to Right) Diane Summerhill, (Westminster), Lilith and her mother, Molly Hoffman, (Westminster), Earnest Rivera-Ramos and his husband, John Rivera-Ramos (New Jersey) participated in the march down Main Street. PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) organized a Pride March on Saturday, June 5, 2021 to celebrate pride month. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)