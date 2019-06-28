PFLAG plans first-ever Pride march in Westminster for Saturday

Gaver said the anniversary has prompted many Pride celebrations to be even more visible. At home in Westminster, she wrote, “We feel this march may be a precursor to a parade in the future, but it is our community's way of showing support and hopefully erase the stigma against members of the LGBTQ+ community locally, statewide, and nationally. While Stonewall was a riot, and ensuing marches were to protest police brutality, bigotry, oppression and violence, today's marches are a way to show support and solidarity to those who still suffer these abuses.”