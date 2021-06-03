Westminster PFLAG hosting June 5 march to ‘kick off’ Pride month

Community members will march around Main Street in Westminster on Saturday in honor of Pride month and in remembrance of the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall riots.
The June 5 march is scheduled for 2 p.m. and is hosted by Westminster’s PFLAG chapter. The community will start the march from Locust Lane, across from the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library. Then the group will walk from Main Street to Center Street and back.
Judy Gaver, a “PFLAG mom,” said the event is not a pride parade that normally takes place in a street, but a march taking place on the sidewalk. It’s to commemorate the anniversary of Stonewall, which happened 52 years ago this month, she said. The protest started in 1969 in response to New York City raiding a gay bar.
“And June is Pride month so it kind of kicks off the month,” Garver said.
It’s the second time PFLAG, which stands for Parents and Friends of Lesbians And Gays, has held the march. The first was in 2019, Gaver said, and between 75 to 80 people showed up. She said she hopes it grows even more on Saturday. And she hopes participants bring signs with positive messages, rainbow flags and a positive attitude.
Garver said the group wants to get the word out about their organization though the Westminster chapter has been around for 10 years. Every year they have a Valentine’s Day dance and a homecoming dance in October. They also sponsor a drag show, which took place over Facebook Live last September.
Garver said everyone is welcome and more information about the group and event can be found on their website, pflagwcc.org.
Westminster mayor Mona Becker said the city is supporting the march like they would any other nonprofit.
“I think it’s really fantastic to have a dedicated group such as PFLAG who has organized this event,” Becker said, adding how it’s good to support the diversity in this city. “They are a really important community group. Not only do they support the LGBTQ community but they support the family and friends of those in that community.”