Police: Man accused of sexual abuse had coached at numerous schools and rec programs in Carroll, Baltimore and Pennsylvania

A man who told police that he was the victim of more than 150 incidents of sexual abuse by a Carroll County youth football coach said at a court hearing Thursday that he got his first good night of sleep in years after his alleged abuser was arrested.
“Last night for the first time in eight, nine, 10 years, it was the first time I was able to sleep all the way through the night,” he said at a bail review hearing for Michael Vincent Bonczewski.
Bonczewski, 38, of Parkville, faces nine counts that include second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and child porn solicitation. He was arrested Wednesday morning and is now being held at the Carroll County Detention Center after being denied bail at Thursday’s hearing in District Court.
His accuser came forward to law enforcement earlier this year to report the alleged abuse, which he told investigators occurred 150 to 200 times from 2010 to 2012, according to charging documents. The Carroll County Times and Baltimore Sun Media do not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse.
Police said Bonczewski was a youth sports coach in Carroll and Baltimore counties, as well as in Pennsylvania.
Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said Bonczewski was also associated with Herford Volunteer Fire Company from 2004 to the present, as well as its youth program. He is also associated with the following schools and youth sports organizations during the following dates:
- 2007-2008: Volunteer football coach at Hereford Middle School
- 2007-2009: Volunteer for Hereford Recreational Football League
- 2008-2009: Applied for paid staffing for Hereford High School Football, accepted but left employment prior to season
- 2009-2010: Volunteer assistant football coach at North Carroll Recreational League
- 2011-2012: Assistant coach for the Manchester Valley High School football program
- 2011-2012: Assistant coach for the York County (Pennsylvania) School of Technology football program
- 2014-2015: Volunteer staff at Chesapeake Rock Lacrosse Club in Baltimore County
- 2016-2017: Volunteer staff at Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Baltimore County
- 2017-2017: Volunteer staff at Hamilton Football League in Baltimore County
- 2019: Employed in a landscaping position at The Bryn Mawr School in Baltimore City
Bonczewski was also employed by Baltimore County Public Schools’ food services department, DeWees said, but could not yet identify the specific school.
“I will tell you that I’m a father of children in sports ... I couldn’t tell you who my son’s or daughter’s assistant coach was back in 2004,” DeWees said at a news conference outside the former North Carroll High School in Hampstead Thursday morning.
The sheriff said he wanted to give dates and organization names in case parents with children in those programs at the time had Bonczewski as a coach.
“I think folks need to see this individual and understand and look at the dates,” he said while holding a picture of Bonczewski.
DeWees said during the news conference that Bonczewski’s was “let go” from multiple organizations “based on allegations and statements that people made,” although none were reported to law enforcement.
He said later the range of ages of the hundreds of boys Bonczewski’s had contact with through his coaching are between 10 and 13 years old. He also said there are no statute of limitations on his crimes in the state of Maryland.
Anyone who may be a victim, or knows a possible victim, should contact police at 443-373-1684, he said.
DeWees said at the news conference there were no cover ups by organizations or school systems that police could identify, but was critical that Bonczewski could go from “jurisdiction to jurisdiction” and “program to program” despite the complaints that were made against him.
The man accusing Bonczewski disclosed to the Carroll County Child Advocacy and Investigation Center this year that he was sexually abused and was the victim of child pornography between the ages of 13 and 15. He told police the abuse occurred every time the victim was with Bonczewski for football training or workouts, according to charging documents.
Charging documents stated the victim’s parents had given care and custody of him to Bonczewski to rehabilitate him after sustaining an injury. The victim said the first sexual encounter with Bonczewski was during an opening season game in a truck at Manchester Valley High School’s parking lot in 2010, police said, when the victim was an incoming eighth-grader.
Additional encounters occurred in a residence during physical therapy and in a truck in the parking lots of a gym in Sparks, Manchester Valley High and Five Guys restaurant in Hampstead.
The charging documents allege Bonczewski would also ask for sexual photos of the victim.
The victim was told by Bonczewski during the fall 2011-2012 season, when he was coaching football at Manchester Valley, that he was “asked to leave the team because he was too friendly with the players,” according to charging documents.
During the same season, charging documents stated, Bonczewski would attend the victim’s football games when he started playing at Hereford High School in Baltimore County.
The victim and his father, police said, also stated Bonczewski disguised himself as a woman and approached them while the victim was being honored with an award. When they asked Bonczewski about the disguise, Bonczewski responded “it’s a long story,” according to charging documents.
The document states Bonczewski started calling the victim’s home phone 60 times a day when the victim was 17 or 18 years old. The victim later disclosed to his dad about the abuse from Bonczewski. According to police, the victim showed investigators old Facebook messages Bonczewski sent which referenced the sexual encounters.
Boncezewski’s attorney Janet Deboissiere did not comment on the charges against her client during Thursday’s bail review, but said in court that he risks losing his full-time job as a metalworker and driver by staying in custody.