Judge signs Carroll County prayer settlement, bringing lawsuit to a close

The lawsuit challenging the past practice of Carroll County commissioners leading prayers at their meetings came to a close today when a U.S. magistrate judge signed a consent decree, nearly two weeks after the board voted to settle.
The current Board of Commissioners’ handling of the case had come under scrutiny, with several locals speaking out against the settlement in a commissioners meeting, by protesting outside another meeting and through written op-eds.
The board unanimously voted Aug. 29 to settle the lawsuit, filed in 2013, by paying $125,000 to the American Humanist Association. The lawsuit, originally launched by two Carroll County citizens, argued the sectarian prayers led by the 59th Board of Commissioners were unconstitutional.
The current, 61st board voted to settle the suit after commissioners cited concerns of losing taxpayer money should they move forward with the case and lose, which the county attorney said would likely occur based on previous court cases.
In the consent decree of Bruce A. Hake, et al. v. Carroll County, the county is ordered to pay $125,000 to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the American Humanist Association, within 60 days. The county must also pay “nominal damages” of $1 to each plaintiff for violating their rights under the 1st and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, according to the decree. The plaintiffs include the American Humanist Association, Bruce A. Hake, Cornelius M. Ridgely, Lauren Graybill and Judy Smith, the decree states.
“The agreement firmly establishes the wall of separation between church and state at Carroll County Board of Commissioners meetings by permanently preventing commissioners from delivering prayers at the opening of commission meetings,” Sarah Henry, communications associate for the American Humanist Association wrote in an email Tuesday. “The American Humanist Association is thrilled with the resolution of this case and will continue to work to protect religious freedom for all across the country.”
Furthermore, the consent decree establishes that the board of commissioners may not: allow a public official or employee to deliver a prayer at a public meeting; request, encourage, or signal audience members to participate in prayer at public meetings; or promote prayer in official policies and practices. The board may continue its current practice of starting meetings with a moment of silence, the decree states.
The decree defines prayer as “a verbal communication with a purported deity or deities that seeks guidance, assistance, or intervention of any kind, or a blessing.”
The 59th Board of Commissioners, consisting of Haven Shoemaker, Richard Rothschild, Robin Frazier, David Roush and Doug Howard, had adopted governing principles that included starting board meetings with a prayer, led by one of the commissioners on a rotating basis.
Unhappy with the current board’s choice to settle the lawsuit, Frazier protested outside the county office building Sept. 5, along with about 15 other residents who disagreed with the board. Most cited freedom of religion and freedom of speech as their reasons for siding against the board’s decision.
Rothschild and Howard have written columns for the Carroll County Times voicing their displeasure, with Howard’s column appearing in Wednesday’s print edition. Del. Shoemaker, R-District 5, along with state Sen. Justin Ready, R-District 5, penned a letter to the board Sept. 5, joining the voices of dissent. Roush died last month before the commissioners voted.