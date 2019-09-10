Judge signs Carroll County prayer settlement, bringing lawsuit to a close

In the consent decree of Bruce A. Hake, et al. v. Carroll County, the county is ordered to pay $125,000 to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the American Humanist Association, within 60 days. The county must also pay “nominal damages” of $1 to each plaintiff for violating their rights under the 1st and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, according to the decree. The plaintiffs include the American Humanist Association, Bruce A. Hake, Cornelius M. Ridgely, Lauren Graybill and Judy Smith, the decree states.