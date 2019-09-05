Carroll citizens protest outside county office after board decides to settle prayer lawsuit

About 15 people, many of them holding signs referencing God and the First Amendment, walked up and down the sidewalk on the opposite of side of the main entrance to the county office building. Last week, the commissioners voted to settle the Hake v. Carroll County case by paying $125,000 to the American Humanist Association. The 2013 lawsuit, originally started by two Carroll citizens, took issue with the 59th Board of Commissioners leading sectarian prayers at public meetings.