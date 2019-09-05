Carroll citizens protest outside county office after board decides to settle prayer lawsuit

Carroll County citizens holding handmade signs spread out along Center Street in Westminster on Thursday morning before the Board of Commissioners meeting to protest its recent decision to settle a lawsuit that will end commissioner-led prayers in public board meetings.
About 15 people, many of them holding signs referencing God and the First Amendment, walked up and down the sidewalk on the opposite of side of the main entrance to the county office building. Last week, the commissioners voted to settle the Hake v. Carroll County case by paying $125,000 to the American Humanist Association. The 2013 lawsuit, originally started by two Carroll citizens, took issue with the 59th Board of Commissioners leading sectarian prayers at public meetings.
Katherine Adelaide of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee said she helped gather people from the committee and local churches to demonstrate from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, hoping the commissioners on their way to the office would see their signs.
“The purpose of the prayer demonstration today was to make the public aware the vote occurred, and we believe it infringes upon our First Amendment right of free speech and religion because it binds future commissioners in perpetuity who do have a right to pray at a public meeting if they’re elected,” Adelaide said.
The current Board of Commissioners has held a moment of silence at the start of its meetings since this board formed.
