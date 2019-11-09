“So the situation today is anywhere on [the lines] throughout, however many miles that is, if something touches the line or if there’s a fault, it’s going to end up throwing everybody off back at the substation," Kline said. "If you do have an outage like that, then we have to call out a truck and they have to come, they have to patrol the line and try to figure out where the fault occurred, what happened, and they’ll reset it and bring as many customers back on as possible. Then, if a tree is on the line, then they’ll remove the tree and so forth, and fix it.”