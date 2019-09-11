Downed wires in Westminster cause about 2,000 power outages, BGE says

Crews with Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. restored power to about 2,000 Carroll County customers after wires were reported to be down on Union Street in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.
BGE would investigate why the wires were down, BGE spokesperson Tasha Jamerson said. The wires were damaged, though she did not describe how.
The outages were first reported at about 4:12 p.m., but all power had been restored as of 5:19 p.m., Jamerson said. She said about 2,000 customers without power at about 4:15 p.m.
An outage map on the BGE website had shown more than 2,600 outages in Carroll at about 4:30 p.m., then the number declined to over 400 by about 5 p.m. BGE vehicles had been deployed to the area around that time, Jamerson said.
According to the National Weather Service, wind speed measured at Carroll County Regional Airport was 5 mph at about 5 p.m., and weather conditions were fair.