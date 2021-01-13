Restore Therapy Spa’s ‘Pounds for Pounds’ weight-loss challenge to aid Carroll County Food Sunday

Losing weight is a time-honored new year’s resolution for many, and a pair of local businesses are teaming up to help Carroll countians in their quest to shed some pounds.
David Grabelle, who manages Restore Therapy Spa in Westminster, came up with a weight-loss contest that focused on detoxing the body. After he pitched the idea to spa owner and physical therapist Ann Edwards, Grabelle said, the staff came together to create the Pounds for Pounds Challenge.
It’s a 12-week detox challenge for those who sign up (the deadline is Jan. 16, and Grabelle said the first weigh-ins are taking place this week). For every pound people lose by the end of the contest, Restore Therapy Spa is planning to donate one pound of food to Carroll County Food Sunday.
“That’s the goal, to get them to keep [the weight] off,” Grabelle said. “Figure out what works for you. ... We want to see a change for a healthier lifestyle in general.”
Restore Therapy Spa opened in 2017 and relocated last March to its current spot at the Hunter Professional Center building along Washington Road in Westminster. Grabelle said the COVID-19 pandemic brought about its share of business challenges, but the spa’s expansion allows for more people to take advantage of its myriad services that center around holistic wellness, beauty, and recovery.
Pounds for Pounds contestants will receive private health coaching sessions, a biweekly group video health consultation, and weekly motivational emails. Grabelle said there’s also a Facebook support group designed to help people with recipes and weight-loss tips.
The spa is also offering cryotherapy or infrared sauna sessions, and lymphatic drainage treatments as part of the challenge.
“The idea is, it’s a group effort to lose the weight and they have incentives to lose [it],” Grabelle said. “One our biggest things is detoxing, getting the toxins out of your body. And kind of changing your lifestyle. Once you get rid of the toxins, then it’s easier to change up what your diet is and things like that. ... Pay attention to what you’re putting into your body.”
Pounds for Pounds will have awards for biweekly winners, Grabelle said, before the finale and the challenge prizes are given based on percentage of weight loss — from a mini spa day package, to a one-night retreat center getaway, to the grand prize of five services called CryoSculpt, which body contouring treatment designed to target and reduce specific areas of fat.
Corina Bentum, a health coach at the spa, said she’s excited about the challenge because it’s giving people a chance to change their lifestyle while also helping a fellow local business in need.
“The interesting thing is, it’s never really about the weight,” Bentum said. “I’m speaking to these incredible people who are losing weight to start their own business, who are losing weight so they can finally chase after their grand kids, who are losing weight to heal from mourning and trauma and grieving.
“That’s the juicy stuff ... there’s always a ‘why’ behind it, and getting health coaching helps you get to your ‘why.’”
Grabelle said the challenge had 14 people signed up as of Monday, and he was hoping for at least that many more this week ahead of the deadline.
“These things are always last minute,” he said, “and literally everyone has been signing up the last few days.”
Meanwhile, Carroll County Food Sunday awaits whatever amount of food can be collected at the end of the challenge.
Ed Leister recently retired as CCFS executive director after a 10-year run in that role, but said he’s staying on for a few months to help Caroline Babylon ease into his old position. Leister said food donations were down for most of 2020 amid the pandemic, so it wasn’t hard for Carroll County Food Sunday to lend its support to Restore Therapy Spa’s idea.
“It’s a win-win as far as I’m concerned,” Leister said. “We try to work with any partner that wants to work with us over something like that. ... I hope we get some good food donations out of it.”