Lions Club hosting drive-thru food pantry in Finksburg on Saturday

The Roaring Run Lions Club will host a drive-thru food pantry on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., according to a news release.
The “pop-up” pantry will be open at Roaring Run Lions Club Community Park, at 3233 Old Westminster Park in Finksburg, to support Finksburg residents in “need of supplemental groceries,” the release states.
On a first-come, first-served basis, a bag of groceries of about $30 in value will be given out to each vehicle. Those who come are asked to stay in their vehicles and pop the trunk so volunteers can place the bag inside. No walkups will be served.
Anyone who is unable to drive or must remain at home may leave a message at 443-974-5017 and possibly have the groceries delivered, according to the release.
Sponsors for the food pantry include Roaring Run Lions Club, Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Finksburg Baseball & Softball and Weis Markets.
For more information, contact Lion Vicki at 410-292-5738 or vmmahr@gmail.com.