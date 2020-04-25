‘Community-driven’ group hosting pop-up, drive-thru food pantry at two sites, April 26

“I had reached out to a good friend of mine, Pravin Ponnuri, who runs the Indian origin network of Howard County, because he’d just done this food bank that’s open right now at Long Reach,” said Fry Hester. " I said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this and we’re looking for food, how did you get yours?’ He said, ‘Well, we actually have some and we’re willing to donate 2,400 pounds of food.’"