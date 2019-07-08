Commissioners, Sheriff's Office, community college to offer pathway to associate's degree for cadets

The Carroll County commissioners unanimously voted at their most recent meeting to support the creation of policy to start a law enforcement cohort program. The program will allow cadets of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Police Entry Level Training (PELT) Academy to earn an associate’s degree from Carroll Community College as they undergo academy training. Individuals who choose to pursue the Associate of Applied Science degree in law enforcement will gain 45 college credits for completing PELT and take additional classes to earn the final 16 credits required for the degree, according to college President James Ball.