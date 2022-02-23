Teams fan out across Carroll County, seeking accurate count of homeless people living here

The Carroll County Circle of Caring Homelessness Board conducted the annual point-in-time survey Wednesday, an effort to count the number of homeless people living in Carroll County.
Held every year in communities across the United States, the point-in-time count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order for communities to receive federal funds for programs to assist homeless people.
Last year, the count in Carroll County found a total of 85 people experiencing homelessness, 67 of whom were sheltered. Eighteen were unsheltered.
The census helps counties determine the extent of homelessness in the community, conduct outreach to people experiencing homelessness, and obtain grant funding to support homeless assistance and prevention programs.
Eight teams consisting of personnel from the Carroll County Health Department, sheriff’s office, county government and other organizations met in Westminster at about 7 a.m., Wednesday to prepare for the count.
The teams canvassed 18 locations throughout the county, including soup kitchens, social service agencies, food pantries, libraries, encampments and emergency shelters, to interview those who are homeless or who are at risk of becoming homeless.
“This is a mandated count we typically do in the last 10 days of January but because of COVID, we were able to postpone 30 days,” Danielle Yates, chief of the county’s Bureau of Housing and Community Development, said during a commissioners meeting Feb. 17. “We do a sheltered and unsheltered count. … We work with the sheriff’s department and municipalities to identify encampments.”
Celene Steckel, director of citizen services, said the goal is to talk to individuals who are homeless to “really understand the ‘why’ of how they became homeless, how they came to Carroll County, where they were before they became homeless and how long they have been homeless.”
Every individual found on Wednesday was asked to fill out a survey.
“We do have some folks who are chronically homeless that are very difficult because they do not want to receive services,” Steckel said. “We have to continue to try to be creative and figure out how we can engage them. … We don’t want anyone lost, regardless of where they may be in their personal journey with homelessness.”
Yates said the Bureau of Housing and Community Development is aware of about 40 chronically homeless individuals. During the annual count, she said, 60 people who are living on the street are usually identified, along with about 100 individuals in shelters.
The county has a cold weather shelter for winter months as well as a nightly shelter that operates year-round.
“We provide emergency shelter for anyone that needs it. … We don’t turn folks away,” Steckel said.
Human Services Programs of Carroll County operates the night shelter at 127 Stoner Ave., in Westminster, which accepts participants at 7 p.m., with stays through 8 a.m., the following day. Contact 410-386-6679 for more information.
The agency has also been running a drop-in day center in the basement of St. Paul’s Church in Westminster, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The center provides the county’s most vulnerable population with a place to escape poor weather, enjoy a hot meal and get connected with services.
A free hot lunch was provided at the day center on Wednesday during the point-in-time count.
Data from the census will take at least two weeks to be finalized, as teams have five days after the official count day to report data on individuals who were homeless that day.