When the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum was named the first official literary landmark of Maryland, a troupe of lovers of literature from Carroll County traveled to Baltimore for the dedication, with two of them speaking at the event.
The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum, where the often-macabre writer and critic lived for several years during the 1830s, was dedicated Jan. 19 to the Literary Landmarks Register by the United for Libraries, a nationwide advocacy group and division of the American Library Association.
Two Carroll County leaders, Andrea Berstler, president of the Maryland Library System and executive director of Carroll County Public Library, and County Commissioner Eric Bouchet, R-District 4, gave speeches.
“Today we celebrate the story. The story that is Poe and the stories that Poe wrote," Berstler said. “Writing stories is important. People learn from them. And we become more empathetic from the stories that we write and the stories that we read. Reading, then, is important because it allows us to see outside of ourselves.”
Poe came from humble beginnings and few could have predicted the “Earth-altering contributions" he would make to literature, she said.
The day would have been the writer’s 211th birthday.
Bouchet, dressed in a dramatic top hat and long overcoat for the occasion, shared a story of discovering the writer’s work as a child and becoming a lifelong fan.
“I think that love exists here in this tent today,” he told the assembled audience. “It is through literature and writing that we can deal with the angst and anguish of everyday life.”
Bouchet’s speech was captured on video and posted to the Carroll County Government’s Facebook page.
He quoted Poe: “Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality.”
Poe lived in the house at 203 N. Amity St. from 1833 to 1835 and wrote works there that included “MS. Found in a Bottle,” “Berenice,” “Morella” and “The Coliseum.”
Poe’s connection with Baltimore also extends to his death and burial there in Westminster Hall and Burying Grounds in 1849. The event is still shrouded in some mystery.
The national registry of Literary Landmarks, begun in 1986, singles out sites and objects with special literary significance. Another Poe House, in Philadelphia, is an official Literary Landmark, as is the stuffed raven, owned in life by Charles Dickens and now housed in the Rare Books Department of the Free Library of Philadelphia.
Latest Carroll County News
The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum is operated by the nonprofit Poe Baltimore. It was opened to the public as a museum in 1949 after being saved from demotion and established as a National Historic Landmark in 1971. More information and visitor’s hours are available at www.poeinbaltimore.org.