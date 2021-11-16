Pleasant Valley Community Fire responds to two Westminster fires on Tuesday

Firefighters responded to two fires in Westminster on Tuesday — an early morning house fire in the 2100 block of Littlestown Pike, and an afternoon blaze at Compressor Maintenance Company in the 2600 block of Old Taneytown Road. One firefighter suffered minor injuries due to a fall while fighting the house fire, but refused treatment.
Pleasant Valley Community Fire was the primary unit to respond to both incidents. Fire company spokesman Charlie Simpson said Pleasant Valley was alerted to the Compressor Maintenance fire at 2:53 p.m., and said the business “had a significant amount of fire, initially.” No further details were available, he added.
The Littlestown Pike house fire alarm came in at 1 a.m., Simpson said. It took place in a two-story unoccupied home that is 120 years old, according to Simpson. The report from the Fire Marshal’s Office estimated $100,000 in losses and stated the preliminary cause of the fire as “accidental due to discarded ashes.”
Simpson said upon arrival, the fire chief observed flames from the second floor of the home going through the roof and he immediately upgraded the call. As a result 21 vehicles from various agencies such as fire, police, emergency services, gas and electric responded, according to Simpson, with 55 personnel on the scene.
The fire was controlled in about one hour, Simpson said. It was located mostly in the rear attic of the home, and therefore firefighters had trouble with access. They had to put a hole in the roof and pull the ceiling in order to get to it, he added. Significant damage, including water damage, resulted.
The good news, Simpson said, is that the house had smoke detectors and no people were inside the house when the fire began.
One firefighter on the scene who received a minor injury after falling refused medical treatment, according to the fire marshal’s report. Simpson said the firefighter was evaluated, “and basically stayed on the scene and continued to work.”