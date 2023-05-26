Carroll County high school students show off creative talents during inaugural playwright festival

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A rehearsal Wednesday May 24, 2023 at Carroll Arts Center ahead of the inaugural Marcia L. Bogash Playwright Festival, which features staged readings of plays written by five Carroll County high school students followed by a Q&A with the young playwrights. The festival is on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Short plays written by Francis Scott Key and Westminster high school students will get their first public showings at the inaugural Marcia L. Bogash Playwright Festival Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster.

After the show, audience members will have the opportunity to ask the young playwrights about their theatrical creations. The five roughly 10-minute plays tell emotionally rich stories of love, drama and comedy in ways that conform to storytelling norms as often as they break them.

Francis Scott Key junior and playwright Lana Ly, 17, of New Windsor said participating in the festival has been a great learning experience.

“I’ve never written a script until I wrote this one,” Ly said. “I’m used to writing more elaborate stories, so to write a script was pretty interesting because I got to learn all there is to it — like putting in the blocking, the dialogue, and how to format it.”

Ly said she usually writes fantasy short stories, but only finishes about one in 10 writing projects she starts.

Inspiration for her play, “What Makes Sense to a Narcissist,” about a relationship that falls apart when a fiancee finds himself in the clutches of alcoholism, was drawn from Ly’s life experiences, she said.

“It was just an idea I’ve had for a bit,” Ly said, “maybe a way to process how I felt, so I turned it into a play.”

The cast includes fellow Francis Scott Key juniors Yevheniia Brovka, 17, of New Windsor and Jade Ly, 17, of New Windsor, who is Lana’s twin sister.

As part of the creative process, playwriting mentors attended rehearsals to help students hone their craft. Carroll Arts Council theatre coordinator Lindsay Sier and Francis Scott Key drama and creative writing teacher Roberta Gore facilitated discussions about which lines could be changed to help streamline the plot and gave notes about how to best deliver performances.

“I love playwriting and I don’t think we teach it enough,” Gore said. “There’s never going to be another Arthur Miller if kids don’t have opportunity to write plays.”

Ly’s play will be performed alongside works crafted by fellow Francis Scott Key students Aidan Bulgar and Lorien Bradford, home-school student Keagan Willis, and Westminster High School junior Kade Orlin.

The comic situational irony in Orlin’s play “How to Make a Wish” was inspired by a social media post that tells the story of a person going to extraordinary lengths to decode a message in an alien language, only to discover that it reads “live, laugh, love.” Orlin said he relishes any opportunity to be creative in a theater space.

“I kind of just come up with stuff, my imagination goes pretty wild sometimes,” Orlin said. “I wouldn’t say it was easy, but it definitely was not difficult to come up with something, then fill in the blank space. Overall it was really fun and I’m glad that I did it.”

Orlin’s fellow Westminster High students star in the show, sophomore Samantha Mansmann, 16, of Westminster plays the character “person” and freshman Aeryelle Andrews, 15, portrays “demon” in the play. Mansmann said the festival is a new, fun experience for her, and Orlin makes a great director.

“I really like the script,” Andrews said, “I thought it was really funny. It’s so simple, it’s funny, and I’m really hoping the audience will enjoy it.”

The festival will feature plays written by high school students or members of the community on alternating years. Marcia L. Bogash was a founding member of the Carroll Players theater group, and the festival was named in honor of her positive impact on the arts in Carroll County, according to Arts Council marketing coordinator Rosalyn Thackston.

Tickets can be purchased at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272.