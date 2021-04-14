Ravens lineman Bradley Bozeman helping to raise money for Freedom Elementary School playground

A Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman will be hanging out at Stratosphere Social in Eldersburg on Friday to help raise funds for a playground.
Freedom Elementary School is continuing its efforts to raise money for a new playground and found creative ways to do so. They started a GoFundMe page, created a video and sold engraved bricks to school alumni for a walkway that will lead to the new playground.
The latest fundraiser is a silent auction at Stratosphere Social where NFL player Bradley Bozeman will be present. Brandi Blevins, president of Freedom Elementary School’s PTA, said he and his wife recently moved to the area and offered to help the school’s effort to raise money.
The 26-year-old guard, who has four years of experience with the Ravens, also has his own organization, the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation, where he and wife Nikki visit schools and talk to students about the dangers of bullying. The foundation also helps feed those in need in the Baltimore area.
Friday’s auction and the portion of the proceeds from the food and entertainment will be donated to the PTA.
Freedom Elementary School’s playground was given a failing bill of health. Since the county and school system does not pay for new playgrounds, the school community has to find a way to pay for it.
Todd Souder, a parent involved with the fundraising, said in a previous interview they need about $60,000 or $70,000 to get started. The first two phases would cost $100,000 and $150,000 for all three. He added it could take two years to raise the full amount but they hope to have something in place by the fall.
The GoFundMe page showed they had raised nearly $30,000 as of Wednesday morning.