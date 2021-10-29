Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission is now accepting applications to fill openings

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners is seeking interested residents to apply for openings on the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission.
The seven-member group of citizen planners is responsible for the county’s long-range master plans and the development process. Members serve an important role in the community by helping to prepare comprehensive plans, zoning ordinances and subdivision regulations and to guide development within this framework.
Impartiality is required, and the commission must abide by due process standards and avoid the appearance of impropriety.
“We’re always looking for folks to serve on planning and zoning,” Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said. “They are incredibly important for the future of this county.”
Wantz currently serves as the ex officio member of the commission with his term ending in December.
Generally, this commission meets twice a month on the first Wednesday evening and the third Tuesday morning. Members also attend numerous other meetings throughout the year, including scheduled hearings and special work sessions.
Commission members must be residents of Carroll County. Although no other specific requirements are necessary, applicants with experience or education in planning, real estate, engineering, business or agriculture are appreciated.
Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, said they need “quality and qualified people to participate on the commission, but also those who want to be engaged and involved.”
Citizen participation is critical to the success of local government and the county needs residents’ skills, enthusiasm and fresh ideas, according to a county news release.
Members serve without pay but receive a $125 per diem allowance. Those Interested can apply on the county’s website.