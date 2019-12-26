A Pizza Hut in Eldersburg would be replaced with a 7-Eleven and a car wash under a proposal that was presented to the Carroll County Technical Review Committee.
The committee’s Monday meeting at the Carroll County government offices provided an opportunity for Eldersburg residents to not only hear about the project, but also to offer public comments. Just two Eldersburg residents made public comments at the meeting, though — both in opposition to the proposal.
The committee listed some requirements the project would have to undergo before it can proceed, including: a variance for tree removal, stormwater management, adding spot elevations, a grading permit once construction starts and new sidewalk ramps.
According to Eric McWilliams, the development project manager, the 7-Eleven could be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the car wash would be automated.
The Pizza Hut, located at 6323 Sykesville Road, is still open as of Thursday. In the meeting, McWilliams did not say when the Pizza Hut would close. After the meeting, he declined to comment further on the development.
When reached by phone Thursday evening, Pizza Hut staff would not confirm whether the location is closing or moving.
The two Eldersburg residents who commented at the meeting, speaking out about their concerns and the concerns of their neighbors.
Robert Muhl talked about safety, noise impact and water issues.
“We have a very active community. So, I’m concerned about the pedestrian traffic because it’s dangerous now,” Muhl said. “There’s a lot of runners, bikers, walkers. There’s issues on [Md.] 32 with water, so what the impact would be there, and who do you blame where it always floods just to the north of there? Then the noise impact to my neighbors that are directly behind there, and what’s the limits to the noise?”
A study on traffic in the area, dated Oct. 29, is currently being reviewed by the county but has been reviewed and approved by the State Highway Administration, according to a traffic engineer who spoke at the meeting.
Muhl and his wife, Kimberly, both said they have spoken to neighbors in their community, none of whom are in favor of the development.
Kimberly Muhl, who said she was also worried about noise, also voiced concerns about safety and property values.
“In our local area there, we have several gas stations on the corner of [Md.] 32. There have been multiple thefts and robberies over the years. Adding a 24/7 gas station, just the convenience store there, that’s increasing, giving an area of, ‘Hey, come on in and rob us in the late hours of the night right in our backyards.’ So, everybody’s concerned about that," she said. “Also, what you’re giving there in that area is just a high-activity area that is right in our backyards, which is going to affect our property values for those lots and homes that are right there.”
She ended her comment by proposing that the developers find somewhere else to put the 7-Eleven and car wash.
Before concluding the meeting, the committee said the project will not move on to the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission until the developer has addressed the comments that the committee received.