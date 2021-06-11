Delegate representing part of Carroll announces candidacy for state Senate

“Today in Annapolis, I filed with the State Board of Elections to run for State Senate in District 4. Over the past 3 years, I have introduced and passed meaningful legislation and secured significant resources that not only have been beneficial for the district, but also the county and the state as a whole,” he said in a news release. “After speaking with family, constituents and community leaders, we came to the conclusion that it would be best to take that same attitude of service to the Maryland State Senate. As your next state senator, I will continue to be a conservative and effective leader for my constituents in Annapolis.”