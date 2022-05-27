Carroll County commissioners approve raises for park rangers and park assistants at Piney Run Park to address staff shortages

In a bid to ease staffing shortages at Piney Run Park in Sykesville, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted Thursday to raise park ranger pay from $13.68 to $15 per hour and park assistants’ pay from $12.50 to $13.50 per hour.

Officials said Thursday they believe the primary reason for recent resignations and difficulty in hiring for vacant positions at the park is the low hourly pay. The park’s boathouse, which collects launch fees and offers boat rentals, bait sales and concessions, is closed indefinitely due to lack of staff and other park offerings will also be limited or closed until staff can be hired, according to Jeff Degitz, director of recreation and parks.

Degitz said as long as the boathouse remains closed, the county will lose revenue. During a typical summer, from June to August, the facility generates about $100,000.

“Last year we covered 84% of our operating budget with revenue that was generated on-site, but we’re not going to be able to do that without staffed positions,” Degitz told commissioners Thursday.

“The quality of life of Piney is being diminished every day we don’t do something, especially for the summer,” said Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, a District 5 Republican.

Piney Run is one of Carroll County’s oldest developed parks. The county’s Department of Recreation and Parks has been experiencing a significant shortage of part-time staff this season. Officials believe low pay rates are the reason for the lack of applicants.

Edward Devan, a former park assistant, and three other former staff members sent a letter May 15 to Degitz and commissioners to make them aware of issues at the park. Devan wrote that “operations and management at the park is unsustainable, with the park being pushed to the brink of total collapse.”

Devan said he believes staff shortages are not due to pay, but due to poor management.

“The [higher ups] are making it seem like it’s about the money, but I personally don’t think that’s the issue,” he said in an interview this week. He said the quality of leadership at the park has gone downhill since the beginning of the season in March.

In his letter, he wrote that patrons complained daily about park operations to park assistants in the gatehouse.

“Public displeasure in the park is reaching an all-time high and will be damaging reputations within the county and within parks and recreation if something urgent is not done,” the letter stated.

When asked about Devan’s complaints, Degitz said he is open to speaking with park staff about any issues they may have with leadership, management or anything else.

“I would not say the letter is representative of the staff at Piney Run,” Degitz said. “It was sent from four contractual park assistants who are no longer there.”

Rothstein said commissioners are working closely with the parks department, human resources and the community to provide services at the park. He said he recalled receiving Devan’s letter.

“We receive correspondence and it’s important we have the ability to receive it,” he said. “We weigh information and try to understand the validity of it and go from there.”

Opened in 1974, the park has a nature center, six pavilions, and a 300-acre reservoir for fishing and boating. There are also more than 5 miles of hiking trails, tennis courts, playgrounds, a climbing rock, picnic tables and comfort stations at the park.

The park has a staff of 26, according to Degitz, including part-time and contract positions. Three year-round part-time park ranger positions and 11 part-time park assistant positions are currently vacant.

During a recent budget work session, commissioners estimated that raising salaries by $1 per hour for positions at Piney Run Park would increase the park’s operating budget by $22,100.

Commissioner Stephen Wantz, a District 1 Republican, suggested that if raises were approved for Piney Run employees, commissioners should discuss salaries for the rest of the county government workforce.

“I’m not speaking against this, because I think it’s needed, but if you do it here, you gotta do it everywhere,” Wantz said.