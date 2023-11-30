Piney Run Park Nature Center in Sykesville going cashless starting Friday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Starting Friday, visitors to the nature center at Piney Run Park in Sykesville will be unable to pay with cash for items in the gift shop. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted, as part of a pilot program.

“The pilot program is for the nature center only,” said Bob Hicks, director of Carroll County’s Department of Recreation and Parks. “It is being conducted to reduce park staff time needed to count and verify cash, distribute change and complete cash reports, and transport deposits to the bank.”

Advertisement

The county employs only one staff person at the nature center.

The cashless pilot program is for transactions at the park’s nature center only. The county will decide whether to make it permanent by March 1.

Advertisement

Since the nature center already has debit and credit card readers in place, no new equipment needs to be purchased to operate the pilot program, Hicks said.

Beginning Friday at the Piney Run Park Nature Center, visitors can only purchase items with a credit card or debit card. No cash payments will be accepted. (Courtesy Photo)

Piney Run is one of Carroll County’s oldest developed parks. It opened in 1974 and has a nature center, six pavilions, and a 300-acre reservoir for fishing and boating. There are also more than 5 miles of hiking trails, tennis courts, playgrounds, a climbing rock, picnic tables and comfort stations at the park.

From Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, the Piney Run Park is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the nature center operates from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The nature center is closed on holidays.

During the regular season, March 1 to Nov. 30, the park entrance fee is $6 for county residents, and $12 for visitors living outside the county. Individuals age 62 and older, active-duty military, veterans, their spouses, and dependents, get in free. Cash will continue to be accepted for park entrance fees.

Season passes for county residents are $75 and $100 for non-county residents.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“The nature center staff offers environmental education programs that are scheduled for schools, organized groups, our Mother Nature programs series, and birthday parties, as well as the public programs offered in our program guide,” according to a county news release.