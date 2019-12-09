A: I spent a lot of my adult life listen[ing] to people who were in pain and western medicine wasn’t able to do anything to help them, and I was desperate to help my friends and family live with less pain. Life is too short to be in pain. I was in school finishing my bachelor’s degree heading into theoretical physics. I quickly learned I was not a “lab person” and needed to change fields. I literally googled, “practical application of theoretical physics,” and acupuncture came up. I had gotten it done on my horse in high school and thought it was insane. I became a believer so to speak, because he was drooling and falling asleep with his pins in. “OK, there is no placebo effect on a horse,” I thought.