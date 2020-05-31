Pennsylvania woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Carroll County

Police say a Pennsylvania woman has died on a highway after jumping out of a moving pickup truck in the midst of an argument.
Maryland State Police said Sunday that Nicole Renae Whitcomb, 23, of Hanover, Pennsylvania was pronounced at a nearby hospital dead at the scene.
Police say she was a passenger in a Ford F250 driven by a 32-year-old man from Hanover on Hanover Pike in Manchester shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the two were arguing and Whitcomb attempted to get out of the truck while it was moving and was run over by the truck.
No charges have been filed. The police investigation is ongoing.