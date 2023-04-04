Penn-Mar nonprofit exceeds fundraising goal of $7.5 million needed to help disabled adults

Penn-Mar Human Services, a nonprofit that serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Carroll County and beyond, announced that it has exceeded the $7.5 million fundraising goal of its Building Bold Futures campaign, the largest fundraising effort in its 42-year history.

A gala held March 4 helped put the nonprofit over its goal, with event revenue topping $1 million. About $530,000 of that is earmarked for Building Bold Futures, according to a March 22 news release.

“We achieved our audacious $7.5 million goal by attracting both large and small donations,” said Kathy Rogers, Penn-Mar’s chief advancement officer and executive director of the Penn-Mar Foundation. “Every dollar made a difference and every contribution validated the importance of the essential services we provide to people with disabilities and the critical need to continually pursue and implement innovative ways to support them in living their best lives.”

Greg Miller, chief executive officer and president of Penn-Mar, said the money ensures that the nonprofit can continue to serve clients today and in the future.

“Supporting us is an investment in our team that worked so hard in this campaign,” he said.

Founded in 1981, Penn-Mar has its headquarters in Baltimore County and locations in Westminster and southern Pennsylvania. Its mission is to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find work and build independence by aiding with residential services, transportation and education. The group serves nearly 2,000 people per year from northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania.

Penn-Mar’s operating budget for fiscal 2023 is $45 million, and $47 million for fiscal 2024.

The almost $7.6 million raised will be used to cover Penn-Mar’s operating costs, specifically services and programs. The money also will go toward the completion of the organization’s Far Hills site in New Freedom, Pa., allowing consolidation of Pennsylvania operations and eliminating the costs and challenges of maintaining multiple locations, a news release from Penn-Mar states.

About $2.5 million of the funds will help grow Penn-Mar’s Michael James Pitts Endowment for the Advancement of Direct Support Professionals, who work directly with severely disabled adults, Miller said.

The endowment fund, established in 2016, supports and sustains the organization’s direct support professionals by providing a career path, national credentialing and wage growth opportunities. This has resulted in a 79% retention rate, the news release states.

“We knew this was a lofty goal, but Penn-Mar has never been an organization that shies sway from a challenge,” Rogers said in the news release. “In the end, it’s not just about the money. It’s about the Penn-Mar mission and our ability to continue to be leaders and innovators, providing excellent support beyond what government funding can do.”