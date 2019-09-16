Q&A: Peer recovery support specialist Stacia Smith on her unique perspective, helping and providing hope for others

A: I believe some of the advantages are the ability to understand the feelings of those seeking wellness and recovery (empathy) while being sympathetic to understanding the recovery process. I also believe [in] the ability to understand the impact our negative behaviors have on our children, families, and friends. We are able to guide others through their process obtaining capital resources and the barriers of being without them. An advantage is understanding the feelings of helplessness and hopelessness in trying to rebuild from ground zero. We can connect with the desire without the strength, and the willingness without the understanding of how it works and how to get there. We meet our peers exactly where they are and care enough not to leave them there. We advocate, we defend, we stand for, and we stand with our peers until they believe and understand they have a voice and are able to use it with protest and judgment.