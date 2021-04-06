‘The community loved it’: In-person PEEPshow attracts thousands, raises $85K for Carroll County Arts Council

Wait times are nothing new for PEEPshow. But, one nice part about having it at TownMall, Morley said, was that people were waiting inside the warm mall, looking at the shops, perhaps having a pretzel from Auntie Anne’s, rather than waiting in a line down Main Street, outside the arts center. She said Friday, April 2 was the highest attended day. The temperature was in the 30s, with high winds, for most of that day.