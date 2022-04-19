Carroll County Arts Council announces PEEPshow winners

Peeps United for Ukraine Peace by Nan Nelson is among the offerings displayed on the opening day of the Carroll County Arts Council's PEEPshow at TownMall of Westminster Friday, April 8, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

The Carroll County Arts Council’s 15th Annual PEEPshow at the TownMall of Westminster attracted thousands of visitors who voted for their favorite marshmallow masterpiece in this annual fundraiser.

This year, 110 entries were submitted with a total of 20,892 Peeps used to create the works of art which ranged from sculptures, mosaics and dioramas. The council annually raises thousands of dollars from this event whic funds various arts programs.

The winners were announced live on the Carroll Arts Center’s Facebook page on Monday.

Heather Haddon of Littllestown, Pa. takes a photo of her daughter Stella, 2, next to "Something's Wrong With that Boy's Medula Oblongata," by Christian Twamley on the opening day of the Carroll County Arts Council's PEEPshow at TownMall of Westminster Friday, APril 8, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Christian Twamley’s “Something’s Wrong with that Oy’s medulla Oblongata” was voted the audience’s number one favorite and grand prize winner with a total of 4,814 votes.

Twamley, who lived in Carroll County for 20 years before recently moving to Frederick County, has participated in the show several times during the last decade. He said he began his sculpture on Jan. 1 and worked on it all the way until the show.

Twamley said he uses “‘70s and ‘80s Saturday morning cartoon style” as the inspiration for his work. In the past he’s created Bart Simpson and Krusty the Clown from “The Simpsons,” as well as Olaf from the Disney movie “Frozen,” the Swedish Chef from “The Muppet Show,” Edgar Allan Poe and a polar bear, all out of PEEPS.

Audience favorite awards were determined by combining in person and online votes.

The remaining top 10 audience favorite winners were:

Second place with 3,221 total votes, “HONEYPEEP” by Amy Hott

Third place with 2,878 total votes, “Scottish Peepland” by Lara and Jacob King

Fourth place with 2,872 total votes, “Major Award” by Angel Jarrett

Fifth place with 2,318 total votes, “Octopeep” by The Myers Family (Justin, Jen, Connor, and Jacob)

Sixth place with 2,219 total votes, “Peepball Wizard” by Nancy Schoenfeld

Seventh place with 2,115 total votes, “Peepabel of Peepcanto” by Kelsey Taylor

Eighth place with 1,828 total votes, “Mac Peeps” by Maren and Morgann Lyon

Ninth place with 1,785 total votes, “Peepalotls” by Montessori School of Westminster Students

10th place with 1,682 total votes, “Crabby Peeps of Maryland” by the Senior Inclusion Program

The 10 audience favorite winners received a “swag bag” full of Peeps & Co. merchandise, an arts council gift card and free registration for next year’s PEEPshow. In addition, the top five audience favorite winners also received a peep trophy, handcrafted by local artists Thomas Sterner and hand painted by CCAC Visual Arts Coordinator Moriah Tyler.

Sponsors’ Choice Awards (chosen by event sponsors) included:

Carroll County Maryland Office of Tourism: “Scottish Peepland” by Lara and Jacob King

Quantum Internet and Telephone: “Every PEEP Deserves a Home” by Carroll County Department of Social Services — Foster Care and Adoptions Unit

Ben Rogers of Edward Jones Investments: “The Peep of the Mist” by Sam Boggs, Roman Adolfs and Aubrie Dell’Agnese

TownMall of Westminster: “Friendly Foxy’s Peeptime Frolic” by Rhett Kirsch

Just Born, Inc.: “The One with the Peephole” by The Phillips Family (Mike, Andrea, Elias, Noah, & Lily)

MultiCorp Commercial Cleaning Services: “Peep Pantry” by Coalition Against Prejudice

Artistic Excellence Awards (chosen by the CCAC staff) included:

“The Princess and the Pea-p” by JoAnna Crone

“A Tisket, A Tasket, A Peep in a Basket” by Kristen Christy

“PEEPS: Just Born This Way” by Karen Suzanne Daniel

“Where’s the Peep?” by Helen Sheppard

“The Pied Peeper” by McKinzie Lefstein

“Derivative: It’s Always Sunny in PEEPsadelphia” by Amber Maurer Farran

There were 4,896 jelly beans in the “Guess How Many” exhibit. The winner was Fiona King who guessed 4,900.

The debate over whether Peeps are better ‘fresh’ out of the package or on the crunchier ‘stale’ side has been decided - the winner is FRESH by a margin of $23.54.

The entire exhibit can be viewed online at MarshmallowPEEPshow.com.