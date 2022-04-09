PEEPshow open now through April 18 at TownMall in Westminster

Peeps United for Ukraine Peace by Nan Nelson is among the offerings displayed on the opening day of the Carroll County Arts Council's PEEPshow at TownMall of Westminster Friday, April 8, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Marshmallow artists have been working hard for months, preparing creations for the 15th annual PEEPshow, hosted by the Carroll County Arts Council at TownMall in Westminster. All of their hard work, including sculptures, dioramas, mosaics and even videos, all crafted from or inspired by PEEPS®, is now on display, through April 18 at a space next to Boscov’s inside the mall.

PEEPS® are a marshmallow confection made by Just Born of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, since the 1940s.

Visitors can view the entries for free and buy votes for their favorites either in person or online at MarshmallowPEEPshow.com.

The 10 entries with the most live and online votes combined will receive Audience Favorite awards; the entry with the most votes will be named the Grand Prize winner. A separate award will be given to the video entry with the most votes. Voting for video entries will only be available online.

Artistic Excellence awards will be chosen by the Arts Council staff and Sponsor’s Choice awards will be selected by PEEPshow’s sponsor organizations. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on April 18 at 5:30 p.m. on the Carroll Arts Center Facebook page.

Admission to the event is free. All vote proceeds will benefit the Carroll County Arts Council. Hours are 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon-5:30 p.m., Sundays (including Easter Sunday). The Carroll Arts Center will be closed during the entire run of the event.

For more information, call 410-848-7272 or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.