Pedestrian struck and killed trying to cross Md. 140 in Westminster

A pedestrian from Sykesville was struck and killed trying to cross Md. 140 in Westminster on Friday.
Ira Lewis Blankman, 60, was pronounced deceased at Carroll Hospital after being struck by a 2000 International 9100 truck tractor towing a 1971 Pennco Industries tanker trailing, according to a Maryland State Police news release.
Just after 4 p.m. Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster barrack responded to westbound Md. 140 west of Market Street for a reported vehicle collision, according to the release. The preliminary investigation revealed that Blankman, the pedestrian, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of 140 when he was struck. He was transported to Carroll Hospital and pronounced deceased.
The westbound lanes of Md. 140 were partially closed for approximately 1 hour for the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed or has any information relating to this collision is asked to call TFC Rafter at the Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.