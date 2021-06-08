Public input sought on Carroll County section of Patapsco Regional Greenway

Alignment 2 follows the same path as Alignment 1 until the shared-use trail passes beyond the Heart of Maryland Bowhunters Club property. The trail then travels north up and around the League of Maryland Horsemen property towards Piney Run. The trail veers south and parallels Piney Run until the trail reaches Marriottsville Road. After crossing Marriottsville Road, the trail follows Alignment 1 again, following South Branch before ending in the McKeldin Area of the Patapsco Valley State Park.