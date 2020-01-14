Pat Stoetzer is the first staff member of the Carroll County Times to be named Maryland Sportswriter of the Year.
Stoetzer, the Times’ sports editor, was honored by the National Sports Media Association as Maryland Sportswriter of the Year for 2019, according to a Monday news release.
Sportscasters and sportswriters of the year from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, will be recognized at the 61st NSMA awards banquet on June 29 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
“I’m honored to have been chosen for this award, and to be included among a group of very talented writers and media members,” Stoetzer. “It’s humbling to be the first person from the Carroll County Times to be selected as Maryland Sportswriter of the Year.”
Stoetzer, a Towson University graduate and a Westminster resident, came to the Times in 1999 as a part-time writer, then took over the high school sports beat in 2000. Along with Carroll County preps, he has covered college and pro sports, from McDaniel College and the University of Maryland to the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens.
He took over as Times sports editor in March of 2015.
The National Sports Media Association, Inc. seeks to develop educational opportunities for those who are interested in pursuing a career in sports media, through networking, interning, mentoring and scholarship programs. The NSMA also honors, preserves and celebrates the diverse legacy of sports media in the United States.
“We are thrilled that Pat Stoetzer’s outstanding work has been recognized with this prestigious award,” Times editor Bob Blubaugh said. “Over the past two decades, Pat has probably covered 2,000 or more Carroll County high school games, written hundreds of profiles about athletes and coaches, and broken numerous big stories.
“The quantity of work he has done for the Carroll County Times is only surpassed by the quality of his work. He doesn’t do it for the awards, but no one is more deserving.”