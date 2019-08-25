Sykesville inaugurates latest attraction, the parklet, with a small gathering

Sykesville’s latest attractions on Main Street, the parklet, has been inaugurated.
The parklet is located at the intersection of Main Street and Sandosky Road. It is a seating area — a lounge area — that technically has to take up a parking spot or a few spots. Parklets originated on the West Coast and have been gaining in popularity and moving east.
The parklet’s inauguration was held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday under threatening skies, some two months afer the decision was announced to move forward with the project and about two years after the idea was first broached.
Various local businesses pitched in to celebrate the parklet.
Sweet Simplicitea supplied baked goods, Norwood Ice Cream and Candy Company supplied peach basil ice cream, GypsySysters supplied kombucha as refreshments for the event. Shannon-Baum Signs donated the parklet sign, Patapsco Distilling Company donated barrels that Thomas and Son Woodwork used to make tables for the parklet.
About 25 people were attended the inauguration, according to Julie Della-Maria, executive director of the Downtown Sykesville Connection, that is just about the amount of guests they expected.
“We had a fabulous turnout with only a few that were concerned by the chances of rain that opted not to come,” said Della-Maria in an email.
At the inauguration, organizers discussed how the parklet came to fruition.
“We discussed how the idea germinated: from the 2017 National Main Street Conference in Pittsburgh — that focused on placemaking — to our constant desire to stay unique and innovative with a focus on ‘people projects,’ and the European influences that obviously impact my ideas, taking in account constraints and limitation related to Sykesville’s anatomy and specifics,” said Della-Maria.
Attendees enjoyed being together on the parklet for refreshments, as it was meant to be used, according to Della-Maria.
“This is what we are good at in Sykesville: bring people together to create stories, stories to remember," she said. “And the parklet is definitely one of these stories.”