A new lounging concept — the parklet — coming to Sykesville

“So, what we're doing is we're making your typical deck framing, which would consist of beams and joints that run horizontally and vertically,” said Brown, who will have spent more than three weeks building the parklet by the team it is installed. “In this case, I would have made it higher off the ground. But because of the fact that it's got to be ADA accessible from both sides of the curb. It's required to basically be at curb height, which is approximately five to six inches or so. So, it's only going to be about five, six inches off the ground.