Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland "Canvas in Motion" Sep 09, 2019 | 8:57 AM "Canvas in Motion" sessions allowed visitors to paint horses to create a living masterpiece with direction from artist, Stacy Farson Sunday September 8, 2019 at Happy on Hooves. Upcoming "Canvas in Motion" dates; September 22 and October 6.