(Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Final push for pumpkins | PHOTOS Oct 30, 2021 Just in time for Halloween, a last minute search for the perfect pumpkin, at Bowman's Home & Garden's paint your own pumpkin and Baugher's Orchard and Farms' pick your own pumpkin. Saturday October 30, 2021. Final push for pumpkins Just in time for Halloween, Craig Knowelein and his daughter Liberty, 10, of Westminster, paint their own pumpkins at Bowman's Home & Garden Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Their paint palette, Craig Knowelein and his daughter Liberty, 10, of Westminster, paint their own pumpkins at Bowman's Home & Garden Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Just in time for Halloween, Craig Knowelein and his daughter Liberty, 10, of Westminster, paint their own pumpkins at Bowman's Home & Garden Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Just in time for Halloween, Craig Knowelein and his daughter Liberty, 10, of Westminster, paint their own pumpkins at Bowman's Home & Garden Saturday, October 30, 2021. Liberty painted "Jessica Witch." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Just in time for Halloween, Craig Knowelein and his daughter Liberty, 10, of Westminster, paint their own pumpkins at Bowman's Home & Garden Saturday, October 30, 2021. Craig painted "the world." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Ivy Karlan, 6 from Owings Mills looks to choose just the right pumpkin at pick your own pumpkins at Baugher's Orchard and Farms in Westminster, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Jason Ayers, Savannah Ayers, 8, and Shannon Ayers walk through the pumpkin patch after selected their pumpkins at pick your own pumpkins at Baugher's Orchard and Farms in Westminster, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Jason Ayers, Savannah Ayers, 8, and Shannon Ayers walk through the pumpkin patch after selected their pumpkins at pick your own pumpkins at Baugher's Orchard and Farms in Westminster, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins The Lurie Family from Towson, (left to right) Michael, Isaac, 4, Jennifer, and Elijah, 1, walk through the pumpkin patch after choosing their pumpkins at pick your own pumpkins at Baugher's Orchard and Farms in Westminster, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Alexis and Zachary David of Westminster, walk through the pumpkin patch after selecting their pumpkins pick your own pumpkins at Baugher's Orchard and Farms in Westminster, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Searching for as many different pumpkins as possible, Mathew Dupreay and Jeannette Flanagan of Anne Arundel County, walk through the pumpkin patch at Baugher's Orchard and Farms in Westminster, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Makayla Randall, 13 and her Great-Grandmother, Marvelle Welsh, of Baltimore County, select the perfect pumpkin at Baugher's Orchard and Farms in Westminster, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Skylar Vaughn, 5, points out a second pumpkin to pick to her father, Chris Vaughn, of D.C. in the pumpkin patch at Baugher's Orchard and Farms in Westminster, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Final push for pumpkins Helen Sosa of Laurel, takes a picture of her children, Amy, 4, and Enrique, 1, in the pumpkin patch at pick your own pumpkin at Baugher's Orchard and Farms in Westminster, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)