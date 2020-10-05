'Unusually high’ spike as overdoses in Carroll County increase by more than 50% over previous month

Singer said the health department routinely issues alerts to make the public aware of any deadly batches of drugs circulating the area. Other than not taking drugs, people can reduce their risk by not using drugs alone, having the overdose-reversal drug naloxone (also known as Narcan) on hand or being more cautious about the quantity of drugs they use, according to Singer. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police each administered naloxone once last month, according to Sheriff’s Office data.