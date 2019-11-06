“While the reason for this increase in overdoses is not yet known, overdose spikes are often due to fentanyl and other similar chemicals, which may be added to heroin or cocaine. Counterfeit pain and anxiety pills (for example Percocet, oxycodone, Xanax and others) may also be laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl and similar drugs are very potent and increase the risk of overdose and death,” according to the release.