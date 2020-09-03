For Carroll County Out of the Darkness organizers, suicide prevention can’t take a break, even in 2020

Organizers will move forward with hosting Carroll County’s fifth annual Out of the Darkness Experience, including a drive-thru luminary ceremony, on Sept. 12 in order to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention.
Carroll County, along with 10 other communities across Maryland, will be joining the Maryland chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP) throughout September and October to host different events related to prevention, research and advocacy.
Originally called the Out of the Darkness Walk, the event has taken on a different form this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Maryland chapter says its mission to “save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” has not changed, and instead of gathering for a large event and walking alongside hundreds of participants, people are encouraged to walk on their own time throughout the day with family and friends while adhering to guidelines for minimizing risk of spread.
“We want you to walk, run, ride your bike, hike, anything that you want to do to bring awareness,” said Lori Barnard-Lowe, a co-chair for the Carroll County event.
According to Barnard-Lowe, interested participants may choose whatever activity they wish to do, along with who joins them and what time they start. People are encouraged to wear their AFSP or Out of the Darkness shirts and to hold signs in honor of loved ones to “spread hope” in their community.
Last year’s Out of the Darkness Walk hosted about 800 walkers and raised over $100,000 in Carroll County alone, Barnard-Lowe said.
“The walk was planned for this year, but then the pandemic hit but we still wanted to do something to raise awareness because everyone’s mental health with the pandemic is even worse than it was before,” she said in an interview. “We definitely wanted to continue to have something, so the chapter worked together to find out what we can do.”
Registration is strongly encouraged, according to Barnard-Lowe, so that meaningful contact tracing — reaching out to people who might have been exposed, in the event of a positive coronavirus case— can be done.
Also on Sept. 12, there will be a drive-thru luminary ceremony in Krimgold Park, at 5355 Woodbine Road, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’re going to have 1,000 lanterns all over Krimgold Park lit up in remembrance of those that we’ve lost and those that are still struggling,” Barnard-Lowe said. “People can ask to have a luminary made in honor of a loved one and my walk care team will be making luminaries for people because we want to keep contact as less as possible.”
Before the Out of the Darkness Experience scheduled for Sept. 12, the Maryland chapter will be hosting three different virtual presentations on their website and on Facebook. This includes a Talk Saves Lives presentation that covers the general scope and research on prevention and what people can do to fight suicide, a documentary and discussion focused on six different stories of college students from across the country, and a presentation that highlights the current research and practices that can have an impact on suicide prevention.
Funds collected during the Out of the Darkness Experience will go directly to the Maryland chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to be used for suicide prevention research, education and advocacy, and supporting loss survivors, according to Kathrin Olbrich, AFSP area director for Maryland and Delaware.
Olbrich said this year’s events are especially important because of the pandemic and its effect on people’s mental health in the community.
“So, what we know right now is that the pandemic, the riots and everything else that’s going on right now definitely has an impact on people’s mental health. Calls to the crisis lines have gone up, usually with people struggling with anxiety and just needing someone to talk to,” she said. “So right now we really want to focus on making sure that everybody knows how to take care of themselves, take care of their mental health, and making sure that they connect with others because isolation is one of the biggest problems right now.”
Barnard-Lowe and Olbrich hope participants consider raising funds on their own in order to help the foundation deliver suicide prevention programs both in the state and nationally.
“We need to continue to raise funds in order to continue our mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide, and we also wanna raise awareness within our communities,” Olbrich said.
Those who are interested in attending the Out of the Darkness Experience, as well as the luminary ceremony, are encouraged to register on the foundation’s website at https://afsp.org/chapter/maryland.