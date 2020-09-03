For Carroll County Out of the Darkness organizers, suicide prevention can’t take a break, even in 2020

“So, what we know right now is that the pandemic, the riots and everything else that’s going on right now definitely has an impact on people’s mental health. Calls to the crisis lines have gone up, usually with people struggling with anxiety and just needing someone to talk to,” she said. “So right now we really want to focus on making sure that everybody knows how to take care of themselves, take care of their mental health, and making sure that they connect with others because isolation is one of the biggest problems right now.”