High school students of the Westminster area are invited by Carroll Post No. 31 to compete in the annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.
The contest for Westminster area students, arranged with the full cooperation of local school officials, is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at Carroll Post 31 in Westminster. The invitation to enter the competition was extended by Post Commander Adrian Gamboa and Contest Chairman Jim Beckman.
The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length. The competition awards $300, $200, And $100 are given the night of the competition to the first, second and third place winners. There are also awards given at the County, District and State levels. The winner of each competition moves also moves up to the next level.
In addition to the awards by winners of the various elimination rounds of competition, college scholarships of $18,000, $16,000, and $14,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals. Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship. The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis.
High school students in the Westminster area who are interested in entering the competition will find complete rules and contest information at local high school guidance offices, by visiting www.legion.org/oratorical or by contacting Beckman at 410-857-9812 or 443-974-5044. Those interesting in participating must contact Beckman by Jan. 10.