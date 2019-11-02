The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length. The competition awards $300, $200, And $100 are given the night of the competition to the first, second and third place winners. There are also awards given at the County, District and State levels. The winner of each competition moves also moves up to the next level.