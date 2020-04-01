$5M in opioid crisis grants available in Maryland; applications due April 10

About $5 million in grant funding is available for efforts to address the opioid crisis, and applications are due to the Carroll County Health Department by April 10.
The state Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) on March 6 announced it would accept grant proposals for its 2021 competitive grant program, according to a news release from the county health department. Applicants can apply for funding ranging from $5,000 to $500,000. The grant award is for one fiscal year.
The purpose of the OOCC’s Competitive Grant Program is to distribute grant funding to the highest-scoring proposals received from state and local governments and private, community-based partners that serve to meet some of these greatest needs around the state, the release reads.
State agencies, local governments (including local school systems) and private, community-based partners are eligible to apply for competitive grant program funding, according to the release. All project proposals must address the opioid crisis through the governor’s policy priorities of prevention and education, enforcement and public safety, and/or treatment and recovery. Additionally, projects must align with the goals established in the state’s Inter-Agency Opioid Coordination Plan.
The OOCC was formed to coordinate Maryland’s statewide response to the opioid crisis. It identifies gaps in local substance-misuse resources and disseminates best practices and state resources to fill those gaps. The OOCC also prepares the state’s substance use disorder response plan, coordinates the efforts of 20 state agencies and 24 local jurisdictions, and reviews and approves all opioid-related budget proposals and legislation.
Applications must be sent to the Local Behavioral Health Authority by April 10 in order to be reviewed. No late applications will be accepted. Applications should be submitted to Sue Doyle at sue.doyle@maryland.gov and Cathy Baker at cathy.baker@maryland.gov. Both should be included the email. They may also be contacted via email or at 410-876-4449 with any questions prior to proposal submission.
Supporting information and materials for this grant can be found at https://beforeitstoolate.maryland.gov/grant-opportunities/.