Carroll County commissioners to begin budget planning process next month with preliminary capital budget meeting

The new Board of Carroll County Commissioners will start the new year with what is undoubtedly its most important task — determining how taxpayer money will be spent.

Four of the five members of the board are new to the process, serving their first terms of office, which began Dec. 5. As they get educated about county departments, policies and procedures, the county’s Office of Management and Budget is starting to develop the fiscal 2024 operating and capital budgets for their review.

“We don’t have any preliminary numbers yet,” Ted Zaleski, director of Management and Budget, said this week. “It’s still in development. As part of the process, I have been meeting with other directors.”

Though Zaleski said the process of crafting the budget will be similar to previous years, there will be some differences.

“We’ll be explaining budget numbers in more detail,” Zaleski said. “I’ve been with the county since 2002, and I’ve been through this with a number of new boards. We’ll help them to understand some of the things in the budget.”

A tentative schedule states that a recommended preliminary fiscal 2024 capital improvements program will be presented to the commissioners at 10 a.m., Jan. 12. It will then move onto the Carroll County Planning Commission at 10 a.m., Jan. 17.

What follows are several months of budget presentations, public hearings, and work sessions, before the budget is slated to be adopted May 23.

A recommended operating budget presentation is slated for March 21, and the release of the proposed budget to the public is on April 25. Fiscal 2024 begins July 1.

Residents will be given the opportunity to comment on the proposed budget at public hearings tentatively scheduled on the following dates:

April 26, at the Eldersburg Library, 6400 W. Hemlock Drive.

April 27, at the Mount Airy Library, 705 Ridge Ave.

May 1, at the Westminster Library, 50 E. Main St.

May 2, at the Taneytown Library, 10 Grand Drive.

May 3, at the North Carroll Library, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead.

May 9, at the Scott Center at Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster.

The previous commissioners approved the fiscal 2023 budget in May.

The $700.7 million budget consists of 13 funds, including $501.3 million in the general or operating fund, and $113 million in the capital fund, which covers construction costs. The combined total of all budgets is about $700.7 million, representing a 2.8% increase over the fiscal 2022 budget.

The 62nd Board of County Commissioners was sworn into office on Dec. 5. The all-Republican board includes District 1 Commissioner Joe Vigliotti, District 2 Commissioner Kenneth A. Kiler, District 3 Commissioner Tom Gordon, District 4 Commissioner Michael R. Guerin and District 5 Commissioner Ed Rothstein. Gordon, Guerin, Kiler and Vigliotti are in their first terms, while Rothstein has begun his second.