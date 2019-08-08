Historic opera house in Westminster sells at auction for $305K; buyer says ‘we want to be good neighbors’

The former Opera House at 140 E. Main St. in Westminster, built in 1858, sold at auction Thursday for $305,000.
Marek Bialobrzeski placed the winning bid on the property, which he said he has admired for years. He did not purchase it when it was for sale years ago, and said he considered it “the one that got away.”
“We want to be good neighbors,” he said Thursday, accompanied by his wife after the conclusion of the auction that lasted just a few minutes. They want to preserve the historic property, though they are not sure just what they will do with it yet, he said.
The starting bid was $200,000. After speaking to the property owner on the phone, auctioneer Jon Levinson of JHL Auctioneers LLC, said, “I’ve just consulted with the owner. He thought it would bring considerably more than this today. But he’s made a decision. It’s absolutely going to change ownership. We’re going to sell it to the highest bidder.”
A small crowd gathered to watch the results of the auction. Beforehand, they were permitted to tour the three-story property, which most recently housed Opera House Printing. The top floor houses a penthouse apartment including a pool and a solarium.
This story will be updated.