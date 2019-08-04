A park, a pavilion, a playground: Carroll County distributing funds for local projects

The Carroll County commissioners are distributing nearly $325,000 in state funds to New Windsor, Taneytown, Union Bridge and Westminster for public projects ranging from a playground expansion to a small new park.
The Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved allocating $81,128 to each municipality for park projects. Since 1977, the county has given 25% of its Program Open Space funding that it receives annually from the state to the county’s municipalities, according to a document paired with the meeting agenda.
Four municipalities get funds one year and the other four receive them the next, and the remaining 75% is used for county projects, according to Jeff Degitz, director of the county Department of Recreation and Parks.
The amount municipalities receive depends on what the state gives Carroll, Degitz said.
“A lot of times it’s the difference between a project happening or not," Degitz said outside the meeting. “It’s certainly in everyone’s best interest to continue this program.”
New park planned for New Windsor
New Windsor plans to use the money to transform a grassy lawn where a house once stood, at 201 Main St., into a small park.
Mayor Neal Roop said in an interview that the property at the corner of Main and High streets became empty after the county condemned a house there about four years ago and torn it down.
Because the property belongs to the town now, it has been used for events such as Music on the Main by playing host to the beer and wine garden, Roop said, and that would continue if the land is developed.
A landscape architect drew a concept plan for the property, but Roop noted that the project is in the development phase and nothing is final.
A concept plan by Chris Batten of J. Christopher Batten LLC depicts a fountain with an arched New Windsor sign above it, beds for flowers and shrubs, benches, a brick patio with picnic tables, and a pergola with game tables underneath. The lawn spans 32 feet at its diameter, according to the concept plan.
Roop said he would like to see bathrooms at the park, too, but that has not yet been decided on. Roop hopes construction will begin within the year, but no firm timeline is set.
Bigger playground in Taneytown
Taneytown plans to use its slice of the pie to build a new playground at Taneytown High School Park, at 210 Carroll Heights Road.
Bob Mitchell, city parks director, said in an interview that there are currently two playgrounds on the site — one for toddlers that was replaced by new structures about 13 years ago, and one for children ages 5 to 12.
The playgrounds are separated by plastic dividers a few inches off the ground, Mitchell said. The plan is to replace the playground for the older children and remove the barriers between it and the toddler playground so it feels cohesive, according to Mitchell.
“We’re going to close that separation up and make it one big playground,” he said. “It opens up the whole playground area itself, which makes it nice.”
The City Council has yet to approve the project because it is still in the development stage, but Mitchell said council members are “completely behind it.”
The size of the playground will depend on what design bids the city receives, Mitchell said, and there is no solid timeline in place. Mitchell said the park is frequently visited and locals can expect the new playground to be an “upgrade” of the old structure.
“There’s always a lot of activity down there," Mitchell said.
More parking at Union Bridge Community Center
In Union Bridge, there are plans to expand the community center parking lot at 4770 Ladiesburg Road.
Council President Don Wilson is heading the effort for the expansion. The plan is to add 20-some parking spaces in a half-circle in front of the building and resurface the area around the community center, according to Wilson.
“It’d be much more convenient for them to park,” he said in an interview. “I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be nice.”
If there’s money left over, Wilson hopes they can use it to pave a path from the community center to the nearby baseball diamond to allow for easier access to sporting events.
Parking will still be available during construction, Wilson said. The project has to go out to bid and get the Town Council’s approval, according to Wilson.
Wakefield Valley park may gain pavilion
Transforming the former Wakefield Valley golf course into a park has been on Westminster’s radar for some time.
The park currently has walking and running trails for residents. Council earmarked grant funding in the 2020 budget to lay out a plan for further development of the park.
Open space money from the county will be used to start the first phase of construction at Wakefield, according to Degitz.
The plan is to build a picnic pavilion and a walkway, and improve parking, Degitz said.
The Westminster Recreation & Parks Department was not available for comment Friday afternoon.