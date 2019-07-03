What’s open, what’s closed in Carroll County for Fourth of July — plus the day after

Carroll County courts, government offices, public libraries, towns and more will close July 4 to recognize the holiday, but some offices are closed the following day, too.

Government offices of Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, New Windsor, Taneytown, and Union Bridge will close July 4 and 5. Trash and recycling services are unaffected, except in Sykesville, where pickup days were shifted one day forward.

The City of Westminster’s office is closed July 4, but open July 5. There will be no trash collection July 4. Instead, the pickup scheduled for Thursday will be Friday, and the Friday pickup will be Saturday, according to the city’s website. There will be no bulk trash pickup by the city July 4. The next collection date is July 18, the website reads.

All 28 of Carroll County’s public parks are open for the holiday, but Bear Branch Nature Center is closed July 4 and 5, according to county Recreation and Parks staff.

The Carroll County Resource Recovery Park Northern Landfill and Recycling Center will close July 4, but will open July 5.

The Carroll County Farm Museum’s hours will shift to later in the day July 4. Gates will open at 3 p.m. for people to grab a seat for the evening fireworks display, and visitors can also partake in the usual museum activities, plus more. There will be free crafts for children, entertainment, food vendors, and artisans on site, manager Joanne Weant said. The farm museum will be open noon to 4 p.m. July 5, Weant said.

Streets surrounding the farm museum will close to traffic starting at 8:30 p.m. These roads are:

Center Street from Md.140 to Md. 32

Gist Road from Md. 32 to Kate Wagner Road

Kate Wagner Road from Md. 32 to Md. 27

Hook Road from Md. 32 to the entrance to Westminster High School

Smith Avenue from Md. 32 to Gist Road

The Motor Vehicle Administration office in Westminster will close July 4.

Carroll Transit bus routes will not run July 4.

The Carroll County Public Schools Summer Meals for Kids program will not operate July 4 and 5, with the exception of one site. Food will be available at the Taneytown branch library July 5 from noon to 1 p.m., according to Karen Sarno, supervisor of food services for CCPS.

Unrelated to the holiday, Carroll County government offices will close early at 3 p.m. July 12, 19, and 26.