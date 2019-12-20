A Carroll County Public Schools bus transporting special-needs students was involved in a minor collision in Finksburg on Friday morning. No injuries were reported.
According to CCPS spokesperson Carey Gaddis, Bus 282 collided with a guardrail on Bollinger Road. Four students were on the bus, but none of the four, nor the bus driver, required medical attention, Gaddis said. No other vehicles were involved.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded, according to Gaddis.
A spare bus was sent to the scene to transport the students to school, Gaddis said — three to Robert Moton Elementary School and one to Carroll Springs School.
The school system is investigating, including by conducting a drug test on the driver, which is mandatory procedure after bus accidents, according to Gaddis.