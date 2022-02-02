Westminster Historic District Commission set to discuss fate of one of the city’s oldest buildings

The Westminster Historic District Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 7 p.m., today, to discuss the fate of a structure that is often referred to as the oldest building in the city, dating to the 1700s.
The meeting will be live-streamed through the city’s YouTube Channel.
The building, at 288 E. Main St., is also known as the Christian Yingling House. It was included in the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties in 1976 and is reputed to be the oldest residence in the city because it is still possible to see log rafters and uncoursed fieldstone foundations in the brick-floor basement of the eastern half of the structure.
According to city documents, the structure’s first owner was David Shriver, who bought the land in 1768 and “possibly built a 15-foot by 25-foot log cabin on the land that today is occupied by the northeast corner of the existing structure.”
A one-and-a-half-story, gable-roofed, brick outbuilding still stands in the rear of the property. The outbuilding, thought to have been used as a cabin for enslaved workers or possibly as a summer kitchen, has recently been restored.
According to Elizabeth Hughes, director of the Maryland Historical Trust, despite its many alterations over time, 288 E. Main is historically important for its design elements, massing and scale and was identified as a contributing resource to the listing of the Westminster Historic District in the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
According to the city, it appears the property has not been used since at least 2013; the roof of the structure has caved in and a large portion of the rear wall is also missing.
Taneytown resident Jordan Knox purchased the property in March 2021, and intended to demolish the current structure and develop several apartments there.
When reached for comment on this story, Knox said he did not wish to discuss the situation.
“As it stands, the structure’s contribution to the district is questionable. It exhibits loss of integrity of design, materials, and workmanship due to severe structural damage and subsequent deterioration,” Hughes wrote in a Dec. 13 letter to the Westminster Historic District Commission. “It does retain its position in the streetscape, although the facade has been altered with replacement windows and temporary siding. The roof has been removed, although the existing cornice line continues to indicate the building’s relationship to neighboring structures.”
Despite damage to the building, Hughes wrote that rehabilitation likely remains possible, should the property owner express interest in exploring that option.
“Rehabilitation would be the best possible outcome for the property and the historic district,” Hughes wrote.
According to documents posted on the city’s website, Knox reached out to the city’s Department of Community Planning and Development, and has had several conversations regarding the demolition.
Knox submitted a demolition permit on Aug. 19, but the application is still under review. As part of this review, the department requested and received a draft simplified site plan showing the proposed demolition of the main building and the development of a four-apartment unit building.
According to Westminster city code, the Historic District Commission should also review the demolition permit and accompanying information and provide the zoning administrator with a recommendation for the property.
The commission was first presented with the demolition permit in early October, when the Department of Community Planning and Development recommended that approval of the application be subject to the completion of an historical and architectural archiving report. In addition, any new development of the property should make every effort to re-use the logs of the log cabin incorporated into the existing main building, according to city staff.
Knox confirmed that he had begun demolition of the existing main building before obtaining the demolition permit in an attempt to begin repairs, which were unsuccessful. At a January meeting with the Historic District Commission, he noted that everything he touched “crumbled.”
The commission discussed the significance of the main building and voted unanimously to require Knox to obtain an historic structure or archival report. At a November meeting, the Department of Community Planning and Development told the commission Knox had not yet completed the report. In December, a draft historical and architectural archiving report was provided to the commission.
During its most recent meeting in January, city staff coordinated a site visit with city representatives including Historic District Commission members Kristen McMasters and Kevin Wagman; Andrew Gray of the Department of Community Planning and Development; the property owner and Tim Hatfield, a member of the public.